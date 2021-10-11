Forsaken city

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the state of Karachi. It is unfortunate that residents of Karachi have only a few places to relax and spend quality time with their families. What an irony that the city that generates a large amount of revenue for the country lacks basic infrastructure such as proper roads, sewerage system and even a safe transport system. Unfortunately, it seems that no one wants to work on Karachi’s problems. It is the government’s responsibility to open and maintain theme parks, clean the beaches and provide places where people can go in their free time. It should also work to maintain infrastructure and provide proper sewerage, transport and garbage disposal systems to people.
Khushbakht
Karachi
