Injurious to health

Drug addiction has become prevalent in Pakistan, especially among young people. According to a UN report, there are more than four million drug addicts in Pakistan. Drugs come in a variety of forms, including alcohol, cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and opium etc.
The main causes of drug addiction are curiosity, peer pressure, lack of awareness, and normalisation of drugs in the media. It should be noted that long-term effects of these drugs can even be fatal in some cases. The authorities concerned should deal with this issue on an urgent basis, because it puts children and young adults at risk, and the number of afflicted people is surging daily.
Abdul Saboor Khuhro
Gambat
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the state of Karachi. It is unfortunate that residents...
Afghan authorities at the Torkham border reportedly requested Pakistani authorities to allow more Afghan patients to...
According to the WHO, over eight million people die because of tobacco each year. Not only is smoking a waste of...
Pakistan’s most competitive exam – the CSS – does not have any specific standards to gauge the performance of...
Pakistan is full of breathtaking tourist spots such as Neelum valley, Deosai plains, Siri Paye, Kumrat valley, Naltar...
Recently, members of the PPP arranged a camp to welcome new party officials who were visiting Naudero. These...