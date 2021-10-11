 
Monday October 11, 2021
Injurious to health

Newspost
October 11, 2021

Drug addiction has become prevalent in Pakistan, especially among young people. According to a UN report, there are more than four million drug addicts in Pakistan. Drugs come in a variety of forms, including alcohol, cocaine, LSD, marijuana, and opium etc.

The main causes of drug addiction are curiosity, peer pressure, lack of awareness, and normalisation of drugs in the media. It should be noted that long-term effects of these drugs can even be fatal in some cases. The authorities concerned should deal with this issue on an urgent basis, because it puts children and young adults at risk, and the number of afflicted people is surging daily.

Abdul Saboor Khuhro

Gambat

