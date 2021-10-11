 
Monday October 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Defected system

Newspost
October 11, 2021

Pakistan’s most competitive exam – the CSS – does not have any specific standards to gauge the performance of all the candidates at an equal footing. The interview phase is even worse. It is devoid of anything which could be used to hire a professional for a job. A candidate is totally at the mercy of the whims of the panel.

All in all, the system surely needs reforms, openness and more standardised strategies to check applicants’ aptitude, skills and capabilities to amplify the service delivery of bureaucracy in Pakistan.

Faysal Hayyat

Lahore

More From Newspost
  • Forsaken city

    This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the state of Karachi. It is unfortunate that residents...

  • Help thy neighbour

    Afghan authorities at the Torkham border reportedly requested Pakistani authorities to allow more Afghan patients to...

  • Rising smoke

    According to the WHO, over eight million people die because of tobacco each year. Not only is smoking a waste of...

  • Injurious to health

    Drug addiction has become prevalent in Pakistan, especially among young people. According to a UN report, there are...

  • Better marketing

    Pakistan is full of breathtaking tourist spots such as Neelum valley, Deosai plains, Siri Paye, Kumrat valley, Naltar...

  • Road raves

    Recently, members of the PPP arranged a camp to welcome new party officials who were visiting Naudero. These...

More From Latest