Defected system

Pakistan’s most competitive exam – the CSS – does not have any specific standards to gauge the performance of all the candidates at an equal footing. The interview phase is even worse. It is devoid of anything which could be used to hire a professional for a job. A candidate is totally at the mercy of the whims of the panel.

All in all, the system surely needs reforms, openness and more standardised strategies to check applicants’ aptitude, skills and capabilities to amplify the service delivery of bureaucracy in Pakistan.

Faysal Hayyat

Lahore