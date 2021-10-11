Road raves

Recently, members of the PPP arranged a camp to welcome new party officials who were visiting Naudero. These preparations were made in the middle of the roads which greatly inconvenienced the locals, especially students as a girls’ college was next to the setup. The welcome party also created traffic jams, massive noise pollution from speakers etc.
Such activities should be arranged at separate places or empty plots, rather than at city centres.
Muhsin Khan Bhutto
Naundero
