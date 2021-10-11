Breaking the stalemate

This refers to the letter 'Stalemate' by Mukhtar Ahmed (October 3). One agrees with the concluding remarks of the writer that “Pakistan's options in the present Afghan situation are limited” as it wants to avoid confrontation with both the Taliban and the US”.

A practical move to enable all actors to overcome this impasse is to encourage covert US-Taliban negotiations in Pakistan, which may help bridge the differences between the two. It may also promote healing and reconstruction activities in Afghanistan, while helping Pakistan improve relations with both.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore