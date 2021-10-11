Pointless purchase

All automobile manufacturers ensure the supply and maintenance of spare parts before the formal launch of any new vehicle. However, a famous automobile manufacturer doesn't bother to conform to this practice, leaving buyers in a lurch.

I purchased a car under insurance from this manufacturer and when I took it to them after an accident, they failed to help me out, as parts were not available both with the dealership and the company. The sole advantage of buying locally manufactured car of worth over Rs3 million was proved pointless. The manufacturers get away with this because they have established a monopoly in the country. The Competition Commission of Pakistan should conduct a thorough investigation of this unfair trade practice. Competition authorities of various European and American countries have already dealt with the similar cases and implemented corrective measures. A prompt action in this regard would help put this abuse of dominance to an end and save other customers from distress.

Aamir Kabir

Karachi