PML-N denounces Oct 12 coup

Participants at a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Karachi chapter on Sunday denounced the ouster of the elected Nawaz Sharif-led government on October 12, 1999, by Pervez Musharraf and blamed then military chief for the current predicament being faced by the country.
The PML-N Karachi chapter organised a meeting at the Muslim League House where the party leaders, including acting president Sharafat Akakhel and secretary general Nasiruddin Mehmood, announced the decision to mark October 12 (tomorrow) as a black day.
The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has directed a Chinese company responsible for lifting and disposing of...
The Sindh High Court has directed the Karachi Development Authority director general to submit a report after...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is carrying out road maintenance work of Mauripur Road and the ICI Bridge from...
Five people were injured in separate incidents of firing in parts of the city on Sunday. Two people were shot and...
Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has said that like the last year, due precautions will be observed...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi leaders, party workers and scores of people from all walks of life on Sunday offered funeral...