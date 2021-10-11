PML-N denounces Oct 12 coup

Participants at a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Karachi chapter on Sunday denounced the ouster of the elected Nawaz Sharif-led government on October 12, 1999, by Pervez Musharraf and blamed then military chief for the current predicament being faced by the country.

The PML-N Karachi chapter organised a meeting at the Muslim League House where the party leaders, including acting president Sharafat Akakhel and secretary general Nasiruddin Mehmood, announced the decision to mark October 12 (tomorrow) as a black day.