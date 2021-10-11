Another 13 fall prey to Covid-19 in Sindh

As many as 13 more patients infected with the novel coronavirus died during the previous 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll of the viral disease to 7,497. In the meantime, 393 new cases of Covid-19 emerged after 10,483 tests were conducted in the province.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Sunday. He said the diagnosis of 393 cases against 10,483 samples constituted a 3.7 per cent current detection rate.

He added that so far 6,138,234 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted against which 461,980 cases diagnosed, of which 93.7 per cent or 433,057 patients had recovered, including 273 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that there were currently 21,426 active cases of Covid-19 in the province, of which 21,121 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centres and 276 at various hospitals. He added that the condition of 273 patients was stated to be critical and 18 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to Shah, of the 393 new cases, 60 were detected in Karachi, including 24 in District East, 17 in District Korangi, eight in District Central, seven in District South and four in District Malir.