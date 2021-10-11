Rickshaw driver foils bid to kidnap five children

A rickshaw driver foiled a kidnapping bid of five children in the Baldia Town neighbourhood of Karachi. Police said that a suspect with five children had hired a rickshaw and wanted the driver to take them to the Khyber Chowk area.

According to the rickshaw driver, he became suspicious because the suspect frequently changed the dropping point, following which the driver phoned the police and informed them about the alleged kidnapping attempt.

Later, the police arrived on the scene and took everyone in custody. The children told the police that the suspect had promised to buy them bicycles, and so he was taking them somewhere for the purpose.

Police said that the children are residents of the Naval Colony locality, and they were handed over to their families. Police have also registered a case against the suspected kidnapper, namely Fahim, and handed him over to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell for further action.