Paramedics express solidarity with fraternity in Sindh

Islamabad : The Paramedical Staff Association (PSA) Islamabad has expressed solidarity with paramedical staff of Sindh province who is struggling for their due rights.

President of the Paramedical Staff Association which met with its President Muhammad Anas in the chair discussed problems being faced by their colleagues elsewhere in the country.

General Secretary of the All Pakistan Staff Federation, Muhammad Arshad who also attended the meeting demanded of the PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to play his role solution of problems of paramedics who are holding hunger strike outside the Karachi Press Club for the last 10 days.

The representatives of paramedics from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Services Hospital and other health institutions of Islamabad attended the meeting. They included Rana Ahmed, Malik Zeeshan, Saeedullah Marwat, Malik Asif, Farman Ali and others.