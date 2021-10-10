Drug smuggler arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad Noon Police Station arrested a drug smuggler during special checking, a police spokesman said.

He said that, following the special directions of senior police officials to curb drug peddling activities, SP (Industrial-Area) Fida Hussain Satti constituted a special police team under the supervision of SHO Noon Police Station Sub-inspector Ishtiaq Shah along with other officials.

This team nabbed a drug smuggler during special checking who was identified as Younas Khan. Police also recovered 8,228 grams hashish and 1,250 grams opium. Case has been registered against the accused in Noon police station and further investigation is underway.