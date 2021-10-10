Drug smuggler arrested

Islamabad : Islamabad Noon Police Station arrested a drug smuggler during special checking, a police spokesman said.
He said that, following the special directions of senior police officials to curb drug peddling activities, SP (Industrial-Area) Fida Hussain Satti constituted a special police team under the supervision of SHO Noon Police Station Sub-inspector Ishtiaq Shah along with other officials.
This team nabbed a drug smuggler during special checking who was identified as Younas Khan. Police also recovered 8,228 grams hashish and 1,250 grams opium. Case has been registered against the accused in Noon police station and further investigation is underway.
-- the federal government requesting the Sindh provincial government to revisit the policy on the development of...
Islamabad : The Paramedical Staff Association Islamabad has expressed solidarity with paramedical staff of Sindh...
Islamabad : As many as 102 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital...
Rawalpindi : Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said the long-awaited Nullah Lai Expressway project would be...
By Our correspondentIslamabad: Strive Trust with the collaboration of multi-national pharma companies organised an...
By Jamila AchakzaiIslamabad: Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad will organise a three-day exhibition 'Indonesian Batik: A...