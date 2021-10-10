One COVID-19 death from ICT, 102 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : As many as 102 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while the virus claimed another life from the federal capital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that the weekly positivity rate of the infection in the federal capital has dropped down to 1.58 per cent for the last one week that was 2.17 per cent for the previous week.

It is, however, important that in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in ICT has emerged out to be 1.8 per cent and in Rawalpindi district, it has turned out to be 2.0 per cent.

The total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 141,800 of which 2,108 have lost their lives due to the illness. The number of active cases from the region has been recorded as 2516 on Saturday.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, a total of 394 patients belonging to the federal capital have been diagnosed with COVID-19 from October 4 to 9 against a total of 24,870 tests conducted in the week.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 75 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to 106,058 of which 931 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19. To date, a total of 103,004 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 2,123 on Saturday after addition of 18 active cases to the existing pool. It is important that the virus has so far claimed a total of 1,177 lives from Rawalpindi district from where another 27 patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking tally to 35,742 of which , patients have recovered.

On Saturday, as many as 30 confirmed patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 363 patients were in home isolation.