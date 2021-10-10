Banking court extends bail of Shehbaz, Hamza

LAHORE: A banking court on Saturday extended till October 30 the bail of PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in a money-laundering case.

The banking court judge asked the counsel for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to inform him about the progress in investigations, to which the FIA lawyer said a questionnaire had been sent to Shehbaz who submitted a reply on Friday. The FIA lawyer said the investigation will move forward after taking into account Shehbaz's response, to which the judge said it is too late as applications for the interim bail are pending with the court.

The FIA lawyer objected to the hearing by the banking court, saying that due to anti-corruption provisions, it does not have the jurisdiction to do so.

On this, the judge said that for the first time, a question of jurisdiction has been raised by the public prosecutor. He said the matter would be taken up on October 30.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz informed the court this is the "same case" in which a UK court has found him not guilty of corruption.