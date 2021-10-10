Robbers snatch Rs 20.1m from citizen

LAHORE: Two robbers snatched Rs 20.1 million from a citizen in broad daylight in the limits of Factory Area police on Saturday.

The victim M Ashraf, a property dealer, collected Rs 20.1 million from his friend and was on his way back from Sialkot in a car being driven by his driver Zafar Iqbal when two armed robbers intercepted his vehicle and snatched the cash at gunpoint.

The victim accused his driver of being involved in the incident. Factory Area police registered a case against the robbers on the complaint of victim M Ashraf.