Shehbaz, Fazl agree to challenge NAB ordinance

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will challenge the NAB ordinance and the service extension of the NAB chairman at every forum including courts.

The decision was taken in a meeting held between PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who visited the residence of Shehbaz here on Saturday.

PMLN sources revealed that both the leaders discussed the NAB ordinance and decided that they (PDM) will challenge it at all forums including the parliament and courts.

The sources said both Shehbaz and Fazl agreed to give a tough time to the government for which they agreed to start a new round of public rallies under the PDM banner. Initially, the rallies will be held in different cities of Punjab and then the canvas will be expanded to the entire country. The sources said the PDM chief also expressed his reservations over the news of talks between the PMLN and the government on which Shehbaz clarified that no such thing is going on. He told Fazl that the PMLN was and will remain part of the PDM.

The sources said Fazl tried to convince the PMLN president for holding a long march on which Shehbaz said that he will discuss this with PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif. Fazl said that holding a long march against the government is necessary for the existence of the PDM and if it doesn’t happen, people will stop believing in the PDM stance. Fazl also suggested that a road caravan will also be taken out before holding the final march and such caravans will enhance pressure on the government. Shehbaz tried to convince Fazl to include the PPP on which Fazl replied that he will think about it and will also discuss this with other PDM parties.

Later, Shehbaz and Fazl held a media talk in which they called for early elections in the country and termed it the need of the hour and the only way forward for Pakistan amid rising inflation and economic crisis.

Shehbaz said the country’s political developments were discussed during the meeting. He said matters related to the PDM, skyrocketing inflation, increase in electricity and flour prices and dengue also came under discussion. He said all political parties and the masses demand free and fair elections in the country. “This is not an easy path, we will have to commit all our energies to it, work day and night and only then we can take the country back to the state it was during 2018,” Shehbaz said. Responding to a question, he said the PMLN will be part of the long march against the government.

Fazl announced a new round of rallies. He said the PDM alliance is steadfast and serious in achieving its goals of ousting the government, which was the original motive when the alliance was formed in September last year. He said a historic public gathering would be held in Faisalabad on October 16 and a large gathering would take place in Dera Ghazi Khan on October 31.

“People want to get rid of the government which has been imposed on them and to resolve this issue, there is a need to hold elections at the earliest,” the PDM chief said and maintained that the state institutions have been ruined during the last three years.

Replying to a question, the PDM chief said every citizen of Pakistan including teachers, lawyers, doctors, landowners, labourers, farmers, industrialists, businessmen, etc are all drastically affected due to the government’s policies and a poor person cannot afford food on the table due to the rising inflation.

He termed the present situation a serious threat to the country and said the only way to come out of this threat is to get rid of the incompetent and selected government. “Even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not have damaged Pakistan the way Pakistan’s own Prime Minister Imran Khan has damaged it,” he stated.

Answering a question about the recent transfers and postings in the Pakistan Army, he said as an institution, the PDM wants to see the armed forces united and strong and they are capable enough to defend the country. He said he doesn’t want to comment on the internal matters of any institution but yes he wants that all institutions should work in their limit.

Earlier, Shehbaz thanked Fazl for coming to his house. He said some days back, Maulana called him and it was decided that whenever he comes to Lahore, they will meet.