Shehbaz, Fazl talk of respect for army a good change: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said it is good omen that Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman have realised that the Army should be given respect.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan Shahzad Iqbal Ke Saath’, he said on Saturday that they were moving around with their CVs in their hands to strike some deal and get a job, but nothing was going to happen now. He said their CVs were worn out and they would not get any benefit from it. He said both had lost their political worth lately, Bilawal had treated Fazl. He suggested that Fazl and Shehbaz should join hands and make an association of victims.

He said those who excelled in the art of corruption in Pakistan had ruined their politics in London and they could not befool the people of Pakistan any more. He alleged that Sharifs pursued double standard. If they were in power, they pleaded the government should complete its constitutional term, but if the people give mandate to Imran Khan, they did not tolerate it. Fawad said, “Those addicted to using public resources and protocols for decades feel like a fish without water when they are without power and authority. ” The minister charged that the current inflation in the country was outcome of billions of rupees of corruption and foreign loans taken by previous governments for personal gains.

The minister advised Fazlur Rehman not to play with the democratic system to satisfy his political ego and asked him to remember his speeches, which he had delivered in the National Assembly in the past in which he used to say that the government should complete its term.

Meanwhile, Fawad shared details of alleged corruption committed by PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz by laundering money abroad through fake accounts. He shared the information on his Twitter account in response to the opposition tirade against the government’s anti-corruption drive.

The information included transcript of the case registered by the Anti-Corruption Circle (FIA), Lahore against Shehbaz and his son for opening and operating 57 ‘fictitious’ bank accounts in the name of low-wage employees of Ramzan Sugar Mill (RSML).

The minister pointed out that since clear and convincing documentary evidence had come to the fore during the inquiry, especially with reference to the sugar mills owned by Shehbaz Sharif family (Al-Arabia & RSML), an FIR (FIR NO. 39/2020 of FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Lahore,) was registered and a formal investigation was initiated on 14-11-2020.

The details revelations that total deposits amounting to over Rs25 billion were received in at least 57 fake ID bank accounts opened and operated in the name of 20 employees of RSML, and fictitious companies set up and controlled for benefit of the Sharif family. Fawad said Sharif family allegedly opened and operated multiple bank accounts worth more than Rs1 billion in the name of low-wage employees, including even peons and clerks of RSML, namely Malik Maqsood, Muhammad Aslam, Azhar Abbas, Ghulam Shabbar, Khizar Hayat and Qaisar Abbas. Moreover, the accounts were also allegedly opened and operated in the name of fake companies including Al-Fakhri Traders and Waris Traders & Waris Enterprises.

The minister maintained that Shehbaz and his son Hamza were on bail till October 30 in a money laundering case (Sugar Mills case) amounting to Rs25 billion. He said this was one of the ‘hair-raising’ corruption cases faced by the Sharif family. “Those who asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to move forward by abandoning accountability should look into the details of the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry called on Fawad here and briefed him on his recent visit to the United States and his meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN). Fawad said freedom of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and provision of basic rights to its people were among the priority agendas of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He emphasized that the government would continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people. Barrister Sultan appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the UN General Assembly in support of the Kashmiri people in clear and unequivocal terms. Fawad made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking special interest in the development of Azad Kashmir, and for the welfare of its people. The minister added that steps were being taken for the development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir and promotion of tourism in the state. He said Mirpur-Mangla Road would be completed soon which would remove obstacles in the journey from Dina to Mirpur. He said a plan to link the two-lane road from Lillah to Jhelum with Azad Kashmir via Mangla was also under consideration, which would usher in a new era of communication with Kashmir.

Fawad said, “The project will reduce travel time from Kashmir to Islamabad which would also boost tourism activities in Kashmir. And the voice of Kashmiri people will be heard all over the world through launch of regular PTV broadcasts in Azad Kashmir and the national TV will play its role in highlighting the ongoing atrocities in IIOJ&K and the Kashmir cause”. Barrister Sultan Mehmood apprised the minister of the ongoing human rights violations by India in the IIOJ&K