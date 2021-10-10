Security forces kill four terrorists in Awaran

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed four terrorists in an operation in Awaran area of Balochistan, the ISPR in a statement on Saturday said.

Frontier Corps troops spotted and engaged terrorists move near Awaran. During intense exchange of fire four terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

On 28th of last month, one Sepoy Maqbool Shah was martyred when terrorists from Iran targeted FC border post.

Earlier, Sepoy Irfan of FC was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists on September 26.