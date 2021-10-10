Distinction

People are talking about — -- the federal government requesting the Sindh provincial government to revisit the policy on the development of...

Paramedics express solidarity with fraternity in Sindh Islamabad : The Paramedical Staff Association Islamabad has expressed solidarity with paramedical staff of Sindh...

Drug smuggler arrested Islamabad : Islamabad Noon Police Station arrested a drug smuggler during special checking, a police spokesman said.He...

One COVID-19 death from ICT, 102 cases from twin cities Islamabad : As many as 102 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital...

‘Work on Nullah Leh Expressway to kick off soon’ Rawalpindi : Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said the long-awaited Nullah Lai Expressway project would be...