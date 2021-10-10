155 vehicles fined for smoke emission

Rawalpindi: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), taking action against polluting vehicles, has impounded and fined several vehicles in Rawalpindi emitting excessive smoke.

EPA Deputy Director Muhammad Rafique while talking to APP said that in collaboration with Regional Transport Authority, EPA since September 21 checked 887 vehicles and challaned 155 found to be emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limits of Punjab Environmental Quality Standards and a total fine of Rs101,500 were imposed on them.

Rafique urged the vehicle owners to keep their vehicles tuned regularly and keep their engine and silencer in good condition so that their emissions

do not exceed the provincial environmental standards. -- APP