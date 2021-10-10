143 dengue fever patients reported from twin cities

Islamabad : As many as 143 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking tally to 1,542 of which 1,030 patients have been reported from the federal capital and 512 from Rawalpindi.

It is worth mentioning here that the infection has claimed a total of five lives from the twin cities this year, all from the federal capital.

According to District Health Officer Islamabad Capital Territory Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, out of 98 patients tested positive for dengue fever from ICT in the last 24 hours, 73 are from rural areas of the federal capital and 25 from urban areas.

To date, a total of 698 patients have been reported from rural areas of the federal capital and 332 from urban areas. Out of five deaths caused by dengue fever in ICT, four were reported from rural areas and one from urban area.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention & Control at District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Sajjad Mahmood informed ‘The News’ on Saturday that another 45 dengue fever patients were reported from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours taking tally to 512.

Dr. Sajjad said at present, a total of 205 beds have been allocated for dengue fever management in the teaching hospitals of District Rawalpindi of which 161 beds are occupied by the patients. A total of 90 confirmed dengue fever patients have been undergoing treatment at the teaching hospitals, he said.