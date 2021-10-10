LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country during next 24 hours while a westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country on Sunday (evening/night).

They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while hot in plain areas. However, rain was likely at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during evening/night hours.

Saturday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 35.3°C and minimum was 24°C.