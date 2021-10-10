LWMC launches ‘Zero Waste Campaign’

LAHORE : The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) management claimed it has started a zero waste policy.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider, on Saturday, issued instructions to the department to make sure a zero waste operation in Shahdara along with an awareness campaign.

CEO LWMC paid a surprise visit and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at Baradari Road, GT Road, Sheikhupura Road, Noor Jahan Mausoleum and Jahangir Mausoleum. During the visit, CEO Rafia Haider issued orders for special cleaning operation around historic heritage buildings, cemeteries and tombs. She stated that more than 200 tons of waste has been collected from Shahdara Town since last night under the Town-wise Zero Waste Campaign.

She added that the department has deployed additional machinery which includes 10 compactors, 4 dumpers, 3 loader tractors and 9 chain arm rolls. She added that more than 350 sanitary workers have also been deployed in the special night shift followed by the installation of special awareness camp. In order to sensitise general public on waste management an awareness campaign in markets and residential areas is also underway.

A team of more than 25 LWMC social mobilisers was working to provide awareness and reached more than 250 people have been given direct cleanliness awareness messages, she said and appealed the citizens to cooperate with the department in maintaining cleanliness. Citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 and use Clean Lahore mobile application in case of any complaint, she concluded.