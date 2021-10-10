 
Sunday October 10, 2021
Encroachments removed

Lahore
APP
October 10, 2021

LAHORE : The district administration carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished various illegal structures in various parts of the provincial capital, on Saturday.

The anti-encroachment squad removed encroachment material from Bashrat Road, Iftikhar Park, Collage Road and razed around 74 sheds and makeshift shops during a day-long operation in tehsil Shalimar. The anti-encroachment squad also imposed fine on various shopkeepers. The squad cleared structures, sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings along various roads and confiscated the belongings of the encroachers.

