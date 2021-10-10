School timings issued

LAHORE : School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Saturday issued school timing schedule after schools are going to resume their regular academic activities from October 11 (Monday).

As per notification issued in this regard, boys’ schools will observe timings from 8:45am to 2:45pm from Monday to Saturday (Friday timing till 12pm). Similarly, girls’ schools will observe timings from 8:30am to 2:30pm from Monday to Saturday (Friday timing till 12pm).