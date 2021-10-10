Suspect involved in snatching SUVs arrested

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Saturday claimed to have arrested the ringleader of a gang involved in snatching SUVs in Karachi.
The arrested suspect has been identified as Hassan Ali Bhayo. A Revo snatched in District Central was recovered from his possession. The AVLC police also found a jammer, pistol and hand grenade on him.
The AVLC police said the suspect was the ringleader of the Bhayo gang involved in snatching several Revo vehicles in the city. The suspect also reportedly confessed to his involvement in several crimes and revealed the identities of his gang members. Further investigation was underway.
