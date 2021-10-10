3rd edition of The Police Newsletter published

The Sindh Police Department’s Security and Emergency Services Division, Karachi, has issued the third edition of The Police Newsletter.

Talking to The News on Saturday, DIG Maqsood Ahmed, chief of the Security Division of the Sindh Police, said the purpose of the newsletter was to highlight the steps taken by the Sindh Police and the Security and Emergency Services Division for the protection of the citizens.

It mentions the formation of an Urban Flooding Rescue Unit by the Security Division, security arrangements made by the Security Division during Pakistan and South Africa cricket Test matches and PSL6.

The newsletter also includes the statements made by delegations during their visits to the SSU headquarters. It highlights a shooting competition held at SSU headquarters on the occasion of International Women's Day, illustrates the participation of SSU lady commandos in the Pakistan Day Parade in Islamabad and the inauguration of an SWAT training centre.

DIG Ahmed said the newsletter also includes details about a visit of Turkish Consul General Togla Ucak, who commended efforts for establishing a highly professional trained police law enforcement outfit in the Sindh Police.

The consul general was briefed about the various sections of the Special Security Unit and the measures adopted to set up the country’s first Special Weapons and Tactics team at the SSU to challenge any emergency situation if created by anti-social elements/terrorists. The Turkish diplomat expressed happiness to see the progress of the police commandos in the field of counterterrorism.

Moreover, the newsletter includes details of the Urban Flooding Unit which was recently being inaugurated. The unit comprises SSU commandos who are equipped with the latest gadgets and small boats, which would stay ready round the clock to respond to any situation during heavy rainfall.

Apart from that, the DG Rangers’ visit is also part of the 3rd newsletter. The DG Rangers was briefed about the improved and revamped structure of Police Madadgar-15, having increased the manpower and introduced changes at administrative level. The response time of Madadgar-15 has been reduced to 7 to 10 minutes from 30 to 40 minutes. The DG Rangers lauded the SSU’s high professionalism in administrative, security and counterterrorism functions, and announced joint exercises would be conducted between Rangers and SSU personnel soon.

The newsletter includes a report about the farewell ceremony for senior additional IG Amin Yousufzai, held at the SSU Headquarters. On the occasion, former Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon paid tribute to the services of Muhammad Amin Yousufzai and added that Yousufzai was untiring and fearless, always had a motivating attitude and was dedicated officer. “We senior officers and co-workers, teammates and friends salute him for his services and wished him good luck.” Yousufzai extended his gratitude for hosting the ceremony and said that he felt proud to have such brave and hardworking colleagues.

The newsletter has highlighted details regarding security arrangements made for the Pakistan-South Africa Test match and PSL-6.

It was stated that the devoted efforts of SSU commandoes, sincerity with duty and readiness made the event successful, which was highly appreciable. Moreover, they had also deployed sharpshooters at sensitive points, a SWAT team inside and outside the stadium and specialised command and control bus at the National Stadium to monitor the law and order situation in the suburb of the stadium.

DIG Ahmed said that to beef up the security arrangements Sindh Rangers along with police were also deployed on routes and hotels for security. He had also conducted an aerial survey in a Rangers helicopter to monitor the law and order situation amidst the movement of teams.

The newsletter talks about the SSU lady commandos who represented the Sindh Police at Islamabad on Pakistan Day Parade 2021.

A special contingent of lady commandos participated for the very first time in the 81st Pakistan Day parade in the federal capital.

DIG Ahmed said the participation of lady commandos in the Pakistan Parade was a great pride for the Sindh Police. He maintained that Pakistan is a place where we live with pride, where we say our words and articulate our ideas independently, and wherever we go, we can introduce ourselves as Pakistani because Pakistan is our identity.