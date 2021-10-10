Inflation has brought the poor to the brink of death, says Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that on the one hand, the federal government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had been depriving the people of their right to live, and on the other, the Pakistan Peoples Party’s biased provincial government had been ensuring that no one survived except a few dynasties in Sindh.

Addressing a meeting of the party’s office bearers of District Central, Kamal said that if the nation gave the PSP a mandate to run the country's affairs, the party would fix every single problem, including the current unprecedented inflation.

“Only the PSP has the character, capacity, credibility, experience, formula, technical expertise and a competent team to resolve upto 95 per cent of Pakistan’s issues, amicably and efficiently,” he claimed. “We haven't taken a single U-turn in the last five years.”

Kamal said there was a great deal of public unrest against inflation and the tyranny of the incompetent government. While inflation had broken the backs of the middle class, it had brought the poor to the brink of death, he said.

“Apathetic, incompetent and corrupt federal ministers”, instead of correcting their performance, were bent upon snatching, with extreme shamelessness and arrogance, bread from the already devastated and downtrodden citizens, he said.

“There is no drinking water, no medical treatment in the Sindh province, while Karachi has turned into a garbage dumping yard,” Kamal said. “Also, no job opportunities and transport are available for the residents.”

In the current regional context, if the situation remains as grim as it is, there is a fear that a civil disobedience movement will take place, which would directly benefit the hostile forces and the current federal and provincial rulers will be responsible for all that mess, he warned.

“We will continue our struggle in the interest of the people. We have a solution to bring about economic stability and improve the economy. If the people give us a chance, we will fix all existing issues.”