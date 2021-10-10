Wahab reiterates Sindh govt willing to hold LG elections in February or March

The Sindh government is ready to hold the local government elections in February or March.

Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government Spokesman Murtaza Wahab made the announcement to this effect on Saturday.

The provincial government, he said, was ready to spend Rs500 to 600 million on development under the Competitive and Liveable City of Karachi (CLICK) project. “The infrastructure of the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit has been completed and people would get benefit from it soon. We are ready to conduct the local bodies elections till February or March,” he said as he inaugurated Afaq Khan Shahid Family Park in Orangi Town.

Wahab remarked that the government was well aware of issues being faced by the people. "The people would themselves see who had worked for them," he maintained.

He said that there was full representation of District West in the Sindh government. He added that in the past, land of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation was misused but now parks and roads would be constructed.

He announced that more parks would be inaugurated in Karachi soon.

Speaking about the recent amendment in the National Accountability Ordinance, The Sindh government spokesperson said it would only benefit Imran Khan. He added that only opposition members were being subjected to accountability.