Blinken to meet with Israel, UAE diplomats

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet next week with top diplomats from Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the State Department said on Saturday, to discuss "progress made" in the year since they agreed to normalization.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 13 in separate bilateral meetings and then in a trilateral setting," the State Department said in a statement.
"They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability."
BEIJING: China’s President Xi Jinping said on Saturday "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan "will be and can be...
PARIS: Cases of depression and anxiety surged by more than a quarter globally during the first year of the pandemic,...
MANILA: Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa on Saturday said her Nobel Peace Prize was for "all journalists...
LONDON: A children’s march to Buckingham Palace in central London on Saturday called for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth...
PRAGUE: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis won a general election on Saturday but will struggle to put together a...
BEIRUT: An Israeli missile strike on an airbase in central Syria has killed two Damascus-allied foreign fighters and...