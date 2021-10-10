Former Israeli soldier attacked on Berlin street

BERLIN: A former Israeli soldier was attacked in the German capital Berlin, police said on Saturday, with one or several unknown assailants spraying him with an irritant and throwing him to the ground.
The 29-year-old was wearing a top with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) logo when the attackers started harassing him on Friday about his religion, the police added, calling it "an anti-Semitic attack".
Officers are seeking the assailants, who fled immediately after the attack, on suspicion of a politically-motivated crime.
Saturday is the second anniversary of an attack by a far-right gunman on a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle, who killed two in a rampage when he failed to break into the house of worship.
