Sindh’s baseball team announced

KARACHI: Sindh’s baseball team has been announced for the national men’s baseball championship that is scheduled in Rawalpindi from October 11.
Chairman Selection Committee Mohsin Khan announced the team. Atif Abbasi has been named the captain. The other players are Hammad, Zakir, Farooq, Sikandar, Zaryad Ali, Sada’t Ali, Imtiaz, Himmat, Sadat, Nawaz, Usama, Saad, Babar, Ubaid, Zia, Kamran, Shehzad, Amjad, and Haidar.
