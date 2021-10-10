 
Sunday October 10, 2021
Sindh’s baseball team announced

Sports
October 10, 2021

KARACHI: Sindh’s baseball team has been announced for the national men’s baseball championship that is scheduled in Rawalpindi from October 11.

Chairman Selection Committee Mohsin Khan announced the team. Atif Abbasi has been named the captain. The other players are Hammad, Zakir, Farooq, Sikandar, Zaryad Ali, Sada’t Ali, Imtiaz, Himmat, Sadat, Nawaz, Usama, Saad, Babar, Ubaid, Zia, Kamran, Shehzad, Amjad, and Haidar.

