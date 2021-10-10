Khurram Khan elected as President SGA

KARACHI: The Sindh Golf Association (SGA) held its elections on Friday at the Karachi Golf Club, to elect five Office Bearers for the next four years (2021-2025)

In a largely attended Annual General Body Meeting participated by representatives nominated by their respective clubs in accordance with the provisions of the SGA Constitution wherein all nine clubs took part namely: Karachi Golf Club, Defence Authority Golf Club, Arabian Sea Country Club, Airmen Golf Club, Dreamworld Golf Resort , Gulmohar Golf Club , SRC Golf Club Hyderabad and Mehran Golf Club Pano Aqil.

The SGA President Asad I.A.Khan completed his two tenures and stepped down as per the Constitution . Asad I.A.Khan in his annual report gave an overview of the golfing activities of SGA over the years . At the end of the meeting , the members of the General body gave a standing ovation to Asad I.A.Khan for the outstanding services he rendered to the Association and golf in Pakistan. A former international player, Asad played a pivotal role in transforming the SGA into one of the most active sports assciations of the country.

The new Office Beaters:

Khurram Khan KGC (President)

Azhar Hameed DHA (Vice President)

Ashraf Khan Ghori KGC (Treasurer)

Lt. Col (R) Zahid Iqbal Airmen (Secretary)

Lt. Col(R) Masood ur Rahman DHA (Joint Secretary) .