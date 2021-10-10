Pakistan take second position in World Military Shotgun C’ship

KARACHI: Russia took first and Pakistan claimed second position in the World Military Shotgun Shooting Championship that concluded in Lahore on Saturday.

Russia grabbed four gold and one silver medals, while Pakistan took two gold, five silver and five bronze medals.

France clinched one gold medal for third position and Sri Lanka took one bronze medal for fourth position. Kenya and Palestine did not win any medals.

Meanwhile, Russia won gold in the mixed team category of skeet event while Pakistan A took silver and Pakistan B grabbed bronze medal.

Russia’s Aleksei Skorobogatov and Anastasia Krakhmaleva scored 145 points (72, 72) to claim the gold medal.

Pakistan A’s Asif Mehmood and Komal Shehzadi scored 123 points (71, 52) for the silver medal.