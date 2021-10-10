Pakistan take second position in World Military Shotgun C’ship

KARACHI: Russia took first and Pakistan claimed second position in the World Military Shotgun Shooting Championship that concluded in Lahore on Saturday.
Russia grabbed four gold and one silver medals, while Pakistan took two gold, five silver and five bronze medals.
France clinched one gold medal for third position and Sri Lanka took one bronze medal for fourth position. Kenya and Palestine did not win any medals.
Meanwhile, Russia won gold in the mixed team category of skeet event while Pakistan A took silver and Pakistan B grabbed bronze medal.
Russia’s Aleksei Skorobogatov and Anastasia Krakhmaleva scored 145 points (72, 72) to claim the gold medal.
Pakistan A’s Asif Mehmood and Komal Shehzadi scored 123 points (71, 52) for the silver medal.
ISTANBUL: Pierre Gasly was fastest in the rain-hit morning practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday as...
KARACHI: Sindh’s baseball team has been announced for the national men’s baseball championship that is scheduled...
KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association celebrated World Squash Day by organising a special junior event on Saturday.The...
KARACHI: Rana Waheed’s four goals steered Tribal Lions to a 7-4 victory against Dera Ismail Khan Stallions at Abdul...
INDIAN WELLS, United States: Emma Raducanu crashed out of the WTA Indian Wells tournament in the second round on...
KARACHI: The sports fraternity in Karachi has appealed to administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab to take notice of the delay...