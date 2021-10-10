National U19 Championship starts today

LAHORE: The three-day National U19 Championship and one-day National U19 Cup will commence on Sunday (today) across six venues in which around 200 cricketers born on or after September 1, 2002, will get an opportunity to display their talent.
The six Cricket Associations will field two sides of 16 players each who will play a three-day game, which, after a day’s gap, will be followed by a 50-over fixture. As such, the teenagers will experience two formats over a five-day period, which will help them learn to adjust, adapt and tweak their game as per the format.
The 12 squads comprise players who either impressed the selectors with their performances in the recently-held City Cricket Association 50-over tournaments or through open and merit-based trials. Also part of the squads are the 32 players who attended an eight-week High Performance Camp at Karachi’s Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre under the supervision of head coach Ijaz Ahmed.
