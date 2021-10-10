Safe nowhere

There has been an increase in street crimes in the country There are reports of frequent snatching at gunpoint but most cases are not reported for one reason or the other. News of street crimes in Islamabad invites deep concern. If safety and security are at risk in the capital, one can only imagine about the state of other cities. People are already suffering due to high inflation, unemployment, loss of businesses and the Covid-19 pandemic, and the dengue virus. Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice of this issue and must take measures to curb this problem. Living a safe and secure life is a fundamental right of every Pakistani, and protection of people’s lives and their belongings is the prime responsibility of the state.

Amir Zada Khan Yousafzai

Islamabad