When out of school

It is alarming that child labour is increasing in the country. According to Unicef, there has been an increase of 160 million children in labour around the world. Child labour is cheap and so people hire children to work.

But these children are at a risk of mental and physical harm. Children are the future of the nation and their education leads the nation towards prosperity and success. Every child of the state has a right to education, and it is the state’s responsibility to ensure that this right is given. Strict actions should be taken against those who hire children for work.

Wania Waseem

Lahore