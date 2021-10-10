Mental health coverage sought under Sehat card

MINGORA: A known psychiatrist on Saturday urged the government to include mental illness in the Sehat Card Plus programme.

“We have only 550 qualified psychiatrists in this country for the population of 250 million people. The government should provide incentives to the doctors to opt for this field. I urge the government to include the treatment of this disease in health cards,” Assistant professor and senior psychiatrist, Dr Mia Nizam Ali told a seminar here.

The seminar was organised at Swat Press Club in connection with the World Mental Health day

He said the day was marked with the aim to create awareness among the masses about mental diseases.

Dr Mia Nizam Ali said that every individual must visit a psychiatrist if affected with mental ailment. “World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year. This year the theme of the day is mental health in an unequal world.