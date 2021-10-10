FIA nabs 13 smugglers, seizes 350,000 Saudi Riyals

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed on Saturday to have arrested 13 alleged currency smugglers during raids in Peshawar over the past three days.
Deputy Director Riaz Khan relayed that 350,000 Saudi riyals have been seized from the arrested smugglers.
He said a passenger who was to smuggle foreign currency to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrested at Peshawar s Bacha Khan Airport. During interrogation he added the suspect disclosed the names of his associates involved in illegal currency trade.
