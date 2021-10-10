Medical students shocked by results

PESHAWAR: Though the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) was already under fire from students and their parents, the results of recently held Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) has surprised many.

In the results, marks of some students were surprisingly increased in the final results.

Expressing concern over the entrance test results, students, their parents as well as the medical community asked the judiciary to restore the previous system by allowing the universities to conduct the entrance test.

A large number of students failed to score in the new system as they were not used to the modern gadgets for attempting MDCAT. They had raised questions over the system and transparency of MDCAT.

Some students from over the country staged a protest outside the PMC in Islamabad against the entrance test but it didn’t work due to silence of political parties and the parliament.

Interestingly, some students were surprised when their marks were increased in the latest results announced on Saturday.

“The marks were increased to enable students to pass MDCAT as most are now eligible for private colleges. Passing marks are 137 out of 210,” a senior physician told The News in Peshawar. He said PMC had paid Rs850 million to a testing agency.

The testing agency drafted question papers in hurry to earn money and it is widely believed that certain people in PMC were equally involved in this mega scam,” the physician said.

He said each student paid Rs6,000 and the amount was more than Rs1 billion.

“There were questions with wrongs keys. The students were compensated this morning as 10-20 marks of many of them were increased,” he said.

He said his nephew marks were increased from 133 to 152.