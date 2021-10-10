Govt urged to implement minimum wage policy

SWABI: Pakistan Workers Federation (PWF) newly elected president Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin on Saturday asked the government to ensure the implementation of the minimum wage policy in letter and spirit.

Talking to the workers, he said the non-implantation of the policies announced by the government was a great hurdle as words were never translated into reality.

“It seems the government is helpless at the hands of the industrialists. This has added to the sufferings of the workers who have been pushed into poverty,” he said. Chaudhry Yasin urged the government to take practical steps for the implementation of the minimum wage policy to provide relief to the working class in the face of skyrocketing inflation.

The government, he said, had failed to take practical steps for the implementation of the wage policy and it had happened every year that an increase in minimum wage was announced but there was no mechanism to implement the policy.

He said that they hope the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government would work for rights of the workers in the remaining constitutional tenure.

Shaukat Ali Anjum, national coordinator of PWF said that they continued their efforts and held meetings with leaders of the workers across the country and succeeded in various cases. “The government’s support is highly critical for the implementation of the policy and worker rights,” he added.

Earlier, Chaudhry Yasin was received at the Swabi interchange of the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway and brought to the district headquarters in a procession.