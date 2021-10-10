Seminar on international day: Proper attention to mental health sector sought

PESHAWAR: Experts here on Saturday asked the government to give proper attention to the mental health sector as the coronavirus pandemic and its post-syndrome had added to the factors leading to a multitude of associated disorders.

They were speaking at a seminar arranged by the Horizon organisation in connection with the World Mental Health Day which is marked all over the globe on October 10 every year. This year theme is “Health in an Unequal World.”

The seminar was hosted at the Ibadat Hospital. Senior psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, health professionals, academicians and students of the Psychology departments of various varsities were in attendance.

Professor Dr Bashir Ahmad was the keynote speaker. Dr Saadia Shafique was the chief guest while Professor Nasir Ali Syed, a noted writer and poet, was the guest of honour.

Some among the participants and speakers were Professor Dr Khalid Mufti, Dr Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Dr Wajid Ali Akhunzada, Dr Saadia Shafique, Dr Hooria Rasheed, Dr Faraz Ahmad and Dr Ali Ahsan Mufti.

Horizon Chairman and known mental health expert, Prof Dr Khalid Mufti, said psychiatric education and treatment facilities were scarce generally in Pakistan and particularly in KP.

“There is a need to hire services of more psychologists and psychiatrists in the mental health field. The government should make sufficient allocations of funds and set up and release research grants to treat psychiatric illnesses,” he suggested, pointing out that the present share of the mental health in the health budget was negligible. Dr Khalid Mufti, who had been working in the mental health sector for the last almost five decades, demanded the setting up of community-based good public rehabilitation facilities to treat mental illnesses such as schizophrenia.

He pointed out the issues like intolerance, anger and mental fog witnessed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and called for educating people to cope with the situation.

The senior psychiatrist said mental health had been badly affected in Pakistan, adding students, too, had mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

Assistant Professor Dr Ali Ahsan Mufti, a consultant psychiatrist at the Ibadat Hospital, introduced Horizon which he said was a humanitarian, community-based, non-political, non-profit registered organization working since 1987 to treat and rehabilitate the mentally ill and drug addicts and training the professionals and volunteers for the purpose. The budding psychiatrist said Horizon was imparting mental health education, connecting groups such as doctors, psychologists, social workers, nurses, paramedics, community health workers and NGO’s representatives, vying for cooperation, collaboration at various levels and promoting in mental health.

The keynote speaker Dr Bashir Ahmad, the professor of Psychiatry at the Khyber Medical College and Khyber Teaching Hospital, covered various aspects of mental health and made suggestions for improvement.

Dr Bashir Ahmad explained the rationale behind this year’s World Mental Health Day theme “Mental health in an Unequal World”. He mentioned the increasing polarization in the world such as the rich becoming richer and the increasing number of the poor, inequalities in race, ethnicity, religion and culture.

The doctor, who is Director of the Cognitive Behaviour Therapy Programme of the Khyber Medical University, deplored that between 75 to 90 per cent of people with mental disorders in poor were unable to access mental health services while investment in mental health was disproportionate to the overall health budget.

He pointed to the unequal unjust distribution of resources and opportunities among members of a given society which, he said, led to social inequality such as wealth inequality, treatment and responsibility inequality and political inequality.

The speaker enlisted the factors that could lead to mental health inequalities. These, he elaborated, were material inequality - poverty, poor housing, lack of employment opportunities, stigma and discrimination, health inequality - including having long-term physical health conditions.

He said more than 650 million people worldwide were estimated to meet diagnostic criteria for common mental disorders such as depression and anxiety. The expert spoke of the treatment gap and said in the developed world it was for 40 per cent for psychiatric disorders while in Low-income countries only 1 in 10 persons received the treatment and care for mental illnesses and thus the treatment gap was 90 per cent.

He said local population needs should be understood, stronger communities and social connections built, physical health risks detected and intervention made earlier, health budget increased as less than 1 per cent of the total health budget was spent on mental health in Pakistan.

Awards were distributed to acknowledge the services of the psychiatrists. Award of Excellence in the mental health research was given away to Prof Dr Saeed Farooq who is a professor of psychiatry at a UK university and has to his credit 210 research papers. Other recipients were Prof Dr Bashir Ahmed, Dr Saadia Shafique, Nasir Ali Syed and Mumlikat Zahir.

Later, Prof Dr Wajid Ali Akhunzada inaugurated the Horizon Community Centre at the Ibadat Hospital.