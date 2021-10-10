ANP to protest against price-hike on Oct 13

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has asked the party’s district headquarters to stage camps across the province on October 13, to protest against the government for the prevailing price hike in the country.
Through a statement from party secretariat Bacha Khan Markaz, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said that because price hike is an issue affecting all segments of society, people from all walks of life were invited to attend these camps.
“During the wrong economic policies of the rulers, various commodities have gone out of the affordability of the masses; this is why we need to take up this issue on public forums,” he added.
MINGORA: A known psychiatrist on Saturday urged the government to include mental illness in the Sehat Card Plus...
PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency claimed on Saturday to have arrested 13 alleged currency smugglers during...
PESHAWAR: Though the Pakistan Medical Commission was already under fire from students and their parents, the results...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The body of a schoolchild, who had gone missing, was found in the fields of sugarcane crop in Lachra...
SWABI: Pakistan Workers Federation newly elected president Chaudhry Mohammad Yasin on Saturday asked the government...
PESHAWAR: Experts here on Saturday asked the government to give proper attention to the mental health sector as the...