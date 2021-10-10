CM promises education, food cards

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the provincial government was working on education and food card schemes.

He said this while addressing a convention of workers at Khwazakhela town in Swat district.

Mahmood Khan added his government had initiated several uplift projects for the benefit of the common people in the province.

The chief minister blamed the former rulers for the poor economic condition of the country.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will again come into power on the basis of its performance,” he said.

He added an international standard cricket stadium would be established in Kalam to provide sports facilities to the youth. Mahmood Khan said steps were being taken to boost tourism in the scenic valleys of Kalam, Malam Jabba and adjacent areas.

“The people are bearing the brunt of inflation due to the flawed policies of the former rulers. But now the country is on the right track,” he said

Mahmood Khan said the PTI government had the ability to steer the country out of the economic crunch. He promised to order the removal of encroachments from the bank of the River Swat to restore its beauty.

He said his government was committed to bringing about a revolution in the province.

“We are striving to provide education and other facilities to every household of the province,” he added

The chief minister announced Rs1 billion for the development of Khwazakhela town.

The chief minister remarked that the provincial government was spending a huge chunk of budget on education, health, agriculture, industry, energy and tourism sectors.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated several development projects, including Fatehpur-Miandam Road, Shalpin road and Rescue office, Khwazakhela.

Besides, he announced construction of Tehsil Complex, upgradation of Khwazakhela Hospital and greater water supply scheme.

He said that the Fatehpur irrigation scheme was approved from the relevant forum while Galibagh Water Channel would be inaugurated this year.

Mahmood Khan stated that he believed in practical work instead of slogans and announcements and he would implement whatever he said.