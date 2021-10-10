Govt urged to make public inquiry report on nurses’ appointments

PESHAWAR: Office-bearers of Tribal Youth Association (TYA) have asked the government to unveil the report of a committee that had been constituted to probe the reported corruption in the appointment of nurses in the health department.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, TYA president Murtaza Mehsud - flanked by Altafullah Dawar, Mohammad Bangish and Irshad Khan - said that they would stage a hunger-strike if the report of the committee was not announced.

Flanked by the nursing candidates, the TYA office-bearers said the government had announced to give priority to the locals in the appointment after the merger of tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but not a single promise was honored up till now.

They said hundreds of candidates had applied for the appointment of nurses in the health department after the publication of an advertisement.

They said that after conducting interviews of the candidates, corruption and irregularities were reported in the appointment of nurses.

After inducting candidates from other parts of the country, they said, protests were staged and later the chief minister constituted an inquiry committee to probe the reported corruption and directed the committee to present its report within two weeks.

They said that people from the merged districts welcomed the chief minister’s initiative and the affected people were in touch with the committee members. They said the affected people extended cooperation to the committee and presented all relevant documents.

They expressed the hope that a decision would be taken on merit, saying that it was mentioned in the advertisement that the candidates from the tribal districts would be preferred.

They thanked members of the provincial assembly for raising their voice for their rights, and urged the government to unveil the report of the inquiry committee.They warned to launch a protest movement if a decision was not taken on merit.