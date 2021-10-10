Gas supply to stations suspended in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Sui Northern Gas Supply Company has ordered closure of compressed natural gas stations in Mansehra and the rest of Hazara division on Saturday.

The gas supply was suspended to CNG stations for three days without citing any reason.

“The supply to our CNG stations is suspended for an indefinite period by the SNGSC and we don’t know when supply will resume,” the owner of a local CNG station told reporters.

Meanwhile, a group of the drivers have demanded the government to ensure uninterrupted supply to CNG stations.

“Most of our transport runs on CNG and since suspension of gas we are without work,” Mohammad Saeed, a taxicab driver said.

They demanded the government to resume CNG supply to transporters without any further delay.