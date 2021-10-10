 
Sunday October 10, 2021
Father, son beat man to death

Peshawar
October 10, 2021

NOWSHERA: A father and his sons beat a man to death in Akora Khattak area of the district on Saturday.

Local sources said that one of the killers had previously entered a home, but the house owner chased the intruder out of the home. Later, the intruder along with his family members beat the house owner to death.

