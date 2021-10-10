MoU signed to promote scientific research

MANSEHRA: Hazara University and the Saibaan development organisation on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the scientific research and develop linkages of the former’s students with the international universities.

“The Saibaan would extend all possible help to the Hazara University in the field of scientific research and hold seminars and conferences to find the solutions to the core issues faced by the country in the various fields,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the Chief Executive officer Saibaan, told the reporters on Saturday. The vice-chancellor of the HU, Dr Jamil Ahmad, and Alfaizi signed the memorandum of understanding at a ceremony held at the varsity campus.

According to the MoU, the Saibaan would also provide internship opportunities to HU students in various fields. “Initially, this agreement is inked for a period of five years, which can be extended if necessary,” Alfaizi said.

He said that the HU and his organisation, which was working for the uplift of the marginalised segments of the society, agreed to publish the research carried out by students of the former in the various scientific fields.