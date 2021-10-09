 
Saturday October 09, 2021
Man kills boy, injures sister over alleged adultery

National
October 09, 2021

SUKKUR: A man shot dead a boy and injured his own sister over the suspicion of adultery in Kashmore-Kandhkot district. Reports said a man had shot dead a boy Sono Mazzari and injured his own sister Perveza after declaring them ‘Karo Kari’ over alleged adultery in village Moula Bakhsh Mazzari in district Kashmore. The police shifted the body and injured to a local hospital in Kashmore but later the injured was shifted to Rahim Yar Khan due to her critical condition.

