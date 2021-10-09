SACM Sindh takes notice of Roshan Mahboob’s murder

SUKKUR: Special Assistant to the Sindh CM on Human Rights Sadhumal Surendar Valasai has written a letter to Sindh Home Secretary, instructing him to conduct an impartial inquiry into the alleged murder of an NGO activist in Ranipur of Khairpur. Reports said the Special Assistant to Sindh CM on Human Rights had taken notice of the alleged murder of an NGO activist, Roashan Rajper in Ranipur of Khairpur, saying the murderers would be punished. The police on the complaint of Aqil Mahboob, stepson of deceased Roshan Mahboob, had registered an FIR against four accused and four unidentified persons over killing of the NGO activist.

Aqil maintained that accused Syed Peer Mashooq Shah (PML-F’s local leader), Khalil Memon, Ghulam Sarwar Memon, Aftab Shah and four unidentified persons had shot his mother dead, when she gave them tough time against grabbing a piece of land, donated for her NGO, Roshan Sahara Foundation in village Moosa Rajper. The police said the post-mortem report would explain her murder, saying the body of Roshan Mahboob Rajper was found at her own house two days ago.