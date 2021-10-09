Sohail Anwar Sial granted bail on Rs50,000 surety

SUKKUR: Additional Sessions Court Daharki has granted bail to PPP’s former irrigation minister Suhail Anwar Sial on the surety bond of mere Rs50,000 against a case of corruption. Reports said the Raavanti Police in Ghotki had registered an FIR in 2011, against PPP’s the-then irrigation minister Sohail Anwar Sial and his brother Tariq Sial, over the complaint of a man, Rasool Bakhsh Chachar, for corruption. The police said the accused brothers were declared absconders in the case, but on Friday, Sohail appeared before the Additional Sessions Court, Daharki, for seeking bail.

Meanwhile, the court has granted him bail against a surety bond of mere Rs50,000. While talking to media persons, Sohail Anwar Sial said 10 years ago, a police inspector, Haq Nawaz Lolai, had registered a fake case against him, saying the complainant had submitted his written statement.